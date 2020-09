Protesters slam early release of U.S. Marine who strangled to death transgender woman Activists protested today (Sept 3) against the early release of a U.S. marine who killed a Filipino transgender woman after discovering she had a penis. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was..

U.S. Marine Pardoned for Killing Transgender Woman Is Deported From Philippines Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton was formally deported and flown out on a U.S. military plane. His pardon by President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn anger from...

NYTimes.com 7 hours ago





US marine who strangled a trans woman to death while serving in the Philippines gets presidential pardon from Rodrigo Duterte Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has officially pardoned a US marine who was jailed for strangling a transgender woman to death. Joseph Scott Pemberton, who...

PinkNews 6 days ago