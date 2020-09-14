Coronavirus COVID-19 was made in a Wuhan laboratory, reveals Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

Wuhan's cat rescuer: the man saving pets abandoned by coronavirus outbreak – video
It is estimated that more than 30,000 pets have been left stranded after the Chinese government sealed off Wuhan following the coronavirus outbreak. In response, people trapped in Wuhan have been..
Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise
Al Jazeera meets the Indonesian sisters taking part in the human trials.
Syracuse University Professor On Administrative Leave After Allegedly Calling COVID-19 'Wuhan Flu'
A Syracuse University professor has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly referring to the coronavirus as the "Wuhan flu" and "Chinese Communist Party virus" in a class syllabus.