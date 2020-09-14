Global  
 

Thiem scripts stunning fightback to claim US Open title

Khaleej Times Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Zverev faltered on serve at 3-4 allowing Thiem to take the contest to a decider.
 Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday. Gavino Garay reports.

