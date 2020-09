Limpid perspicacity: Shashi Tharoor replies to Chetan Bhagat’s request for praise Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, whose penchant for obscure many-syllable words is well-known, on Sunday had an odd-request from author Chetan 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this