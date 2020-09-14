|
'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowd
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The crowd at Donald Trump's political rally in Nevada today called for former president Barack Obama to be "locked up", echoing Trump's claim that his predecessor illegally "spied" on his campaign.Controversy loomed over the rally,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:17Published
Why ‘Cancel Netflix’ is trendingGroups of conservative provocateurs, QAnon supporters, and others on social media have jumped on the release of the French coming-of-age film Cuties and a..
The Verge
Trump Is Conveniently Ignoring the Climate-Fueled Fires Raging in the WestOn Thursday morning, as deadly wildfires fueled by drought and climate change caused power outages and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes..
WorldNews
How Russia's election meddling could backfire on Putin(CNN)Fresh allegations of Russian meddling in the upcoming US Presidential election shine a harsh spotlight on the dangerous deadlock between the nuclear-tipped..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34Published
Trump tells Nevada rally: "Biden wants to appease domestic terrorists"President Trump held a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday night, where he showed his support for law enforcement, and knocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden's..
CBS News
Donald Trump tells crowd 'football is boring as hell' during campaign rally in NevadaNearly a week after Donald Trump's son, Eric, tweeted that "Football is officially dead," the president went after the sport, calling it "boring."
USATODAY.com
Nevada State in the United States
Feds proudly announce seizure of ‘counterfeit Apple AirPods’ that are actually OnePlus BudsIn a truly bizarre situation that I’m still trying to wrap my head around, US Customs and Border Protection tonight tweeted that its officers had “recently..
The Verge
‘Negligent homicide’: Doctor says Trump fans will die from Nevada rallyThere are about 1,000 chairs set up and none of...
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this