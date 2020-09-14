Global  
 

'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowd

New Zealand Herald Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowdThe crowd at Donald Trump's political rally in Nevada today called for former president Barack Obama to be "locked up", echoing Trump's claim that his predecessor illegally "spied" on his campaign.Controversy loomed over the rally,...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Compares Himself To Winston Churchill

Trump Compares Himself To Winston Churchill 02:09

 President Donald Trump told a rally crowd he misled Americans about the coronavirus pandemic to avoid panic and compared his leadership to Winston Churchill during World War II.

