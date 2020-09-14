|
Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime minister
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister.Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yoshihide Suga Current Prime Minister of Japan
Japan's governing party chooses Shinzo Abe's successorChief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.
BBC News
Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacyJapanese prime ministerial hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's..
New Zealand Herald
China’s missiles present security dilemma for Japan’s next premierFor eight years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been looking for ways around Japans pacifist constitution to bolster the country’s military. And in his last..
WorldNews
