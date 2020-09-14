Global  
 

Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime minister

New Zealand Herald Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime ministerYoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister.Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election...
Yoshihide Suga Yoshihide Suga Current Prime Minister of Japan

Japan's governing party chooses Shinzo Abe's successor

 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.
BBC News

Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacy

 Japanese prime ministerial hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's..
New Zealand Herald

China’s missiles present security dilemma for Japan’s next premier

 For eight years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been looking for ways around Japans pacifist constitution to bolster the country’s military. And in his last..
WorldNews
Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi [Video]

Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

