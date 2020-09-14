Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime minister Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister.Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election... Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister.Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election... 👓 View full article

