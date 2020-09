Protesters gather to voice anger over fatal shooting involving police in Pennsylvania



Residents in Lancaster, Pennsylvania gathered outside the city's police department on Sunday (September 13) to protest against an officer-involved shooting. According to reports, officers responded.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:44 Published 3 hours ago

At least 13 killed as deadly clashes erupt in Bogota after a man dies in police custody



Three nights of unrest in Bogota began after a video went viral on social media showing a man, Javier Ordonez, being repeatedly tasered by police as he's arrested.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago