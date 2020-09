You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 52% of people plan to vote early



52% of people plan to vote early this year according to a new poll by NBC. More than half of people also said they support changing election laws to make it easier to vote by mail due to the pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago How to Ensure You’re Ready to Vote in the 2020 Election



With Election Day approaching amid the ongoing pandemic, you may be scrambling to get everything in order before November 3rd. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago COVID-19 pandemic affects millions of people's mental health



The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people, in terms of the anxiety.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this