Margaret Atwood honoured with Dayton Literary Peace Prize Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Margaret Atwood, whose sweeping body of work includes 'The Handmaid's Tale,' a depiction of a nightmarish totalitarian future for the United States, is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award that celebrates literature's power to foster peace, social justice and global understanding. 👓 View full article

