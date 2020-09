Feds to unveil U.S. aluminum tariff counter measures Tuesday Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be unveiling Canada’s retaliatory measures in response to the United States’ tariffs on Canadian aluminum on Tuesday, CTV News has learned. 👓 View full article

