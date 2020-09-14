Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel Is Going Under A Second Coronavirus Lockdown

Newsy Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Israel Is Going Under A Second Coronavirus LockdownWatch VideoIsrael is issuing a second lockdown as coronavirus cases surge across the country. It starts Friday, which is the beginning of the Jewish High Holiday season.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that schools, restaurants and other venues will shut down for at least three weeks. Necessary businesses...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,614

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,614 00:34

 The Government has revealed 41,614 people have died after testing positive forcoronavirus, an increase of six in the last 24 hours.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike [Video]

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new "rule of six" to help flattenthe rise of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
MIT Study: Lockdown Will Not Stop Second Wave Of Covid-19 [Video]

MIT Study: Lockdown Will Not Stop Second Wave Of Covid-19

Researchers at MIT say a second wave of coronavirus shouldn’t lead to a second wave of lockdowns.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:22Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton. The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Israel to enter second COVID-19 lockdown

 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced Israel will be imposing a second coronavirus lockdown, lasting through the entire Jewish High Holiday.
SBS

Coronavirus digest: Israel to enter second nationwide lockdown

 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the new stay-at-home order will take effect on Friday to stem a major spike in COVID-19 cases. Austria's chancellor has...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SBSNYTimes.com

A detached Netanyahu leaves Israel and reality for ‘historic mission’

 As Israel braces for its second full-scale lockdown, Netanyahu glosses over his coronavirus failure and rushes off to a signing ceremony in Washington
Haaretz


Tweets about this

PauliticalEye

Paulitical Eye RT @Newsy: The latest lockdown starts at the beginning of the Jewish High Holiday season. https://t.co/GqpTZTc8Rf 6 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The latest lockdown starts at the beginning of the Jewish High Holiday season. https://t.co/GqpTZTc8Rf 11 minutes ago

OzHaras

OzHaras #MaskupMelbourne @GillMLouise @Rosie310501 500m perimeter from your house in Israel's nationwide hard lockdown...depressingly famili… https://t.co/B6ngw4pTdP 3 hours ago

mdresch2

Mike Drescher RT @WTHRcom: Israel is going under lockdown for a second time as coronavirus cases surge. https://t.co/mAuNPGCZOx 14 hours ago

WTHRcom

WTHR.com Israel is going under lockdown for a second time as coronavirus cases surge. https://t.co/mAuNPGCZOx 14 hours ago

TraceyRyniec

Tracey Ryniec The pandemic isn't over. Israel in a second lock down, cases spiking in France and hospitals going on alert there a… https://t.co/eaqzwwdbi8 3 days ago