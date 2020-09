O'Toole says Energy East 'off the table' after talking pipelines with Legault Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole underlined the need to bolster Canada’s natural resources sector with Quebec Premier Francois Legault in his first face-to-face meeting with a provincial leader. 👓 View full article

