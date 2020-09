It's so smoky in parts of B.C. that Canada Post has suspended mail delivery Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Smoke wafting north from wildfires on the U.S. West Coast has impacted the air quality so much that mail is no longer being delivered in parts of B.C. 👓 View full article

