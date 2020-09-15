UN chief to push coronavirus pandemic ceasefire at world leaders meeting, but fears opportunities lost
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire until the end of 2020 so countries can fight the coronavirus pandemic, but he said opportunities will be lost because presidents and prime ministers are not physically in New York.
