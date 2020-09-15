Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN chief to push coronavirus pandemic ceasefire at world leaders meeting, but fears opportunities lost

Zee News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire until the end of 2020 so countries can fight the coronavirus pandemic, but he said opportunities will be lost because presidents and prime ministers are not physically in New York.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: How Coronavirus is Affecting Your Pet’s Behavior

How Coronavirus is Affecting Your Pet’s Behavior 01:00

 It wasn’t just our world that changed with the pandemic, things were turned upside-down for our pets too. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Remote Workers And The Pandemic Created Opportunity For RV Manufacturers [Video]

How Remote Workers And The Pandemic Created Opportunity For RV Manufacturers

As the novel coronavirus pandemic drags on, Americans are increasingly turning to the 'digital nomad' lifestyle. The idea of the digital nomad lifestyle is that working remotely allows professionals to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
Covid-19: When and how will the raging Coronavirus Pandemic end, will it ever? | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: When and how will the raging Coronavirus Pandemic end, will it ever? | Oneindia News

It's been 9 months that the world has been reeling under Cornavirus Pandemic but one question has been bugging everyone, when will this Pandemic end. When will the world return to its normal pace..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:56Published
World Bank Chief Economist: Post COVID Recovery Could Take Five Years [Video]

World Bank Chief Economist: Post COVID Recovery Could Take Five Years

World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, expects full global economic recovery to take as long as 5 years. At a virtual conference hosted by El Pais said "everything depends" on when a vaccine..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this