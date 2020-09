'72 hour formula': PM Modi speaks to CMs of 10 states on Covid situation



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of ten states to discuss the Covid situation. PM Modi said that everyone is working as a team to beat the Covid pandemic. PM.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:27 Published on August 11, 2020

In the midst the pandemic, Chilean President Piñera makes changes in the Cabinet



The President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, changed six members of his cabinet during the country's health crisis and after suffering a severe defeat in Parliament who stripped down important.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:42 Published on July 29, 2020