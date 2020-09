Wisconsin Resumes Mail-In Ballots After Green Party Challenge Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

In its ruling Monday, it said it's too late to add new names and... Watch VideoIn Wisconsin, mail-in voting can resume after the state's Supreme Court ruled to keep the Green Party off the ballot.Last week, the court paused absentee voting until it decided if the Green Party's presidential ticket could appear on ballots.In its ruling Monday, it said it's too late to add new names and 👓 View full article

