Voting by app, streaming the throne speech: How COVID-19 is upending parliamentary tradition Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Next Wednesday's throne speech will look and run differently than the last one due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as parliamentary officials are putting in place a host of new safety precautions. Meanwhile, MPs are negotiating over the potential launch of voting through an app, which would be a historic first if pursued. 👓 View full article

