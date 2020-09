Alexei Navalny Making Progress In German Hospital After Poisoning Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Watch VideoRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is making progress in his recovery after an alleged assassination attempt.



Watch VideoRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is making progress in his recovery after an alleged assassination attempt.German doctors say Navalny is off a ventilator and able to breathe on his own. In a photo posted to his Instagram, he said he was now able to get up from his bed. A spokesperson for Navalny says he