Louisville Settles Historic $12M Lawsuit With Breonna Taylor's Family

Newsy Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Louisville Settles Historic $12M Lawsuit With Breonna Taylor's FamilyWatch VideoThe Mayor of Louisville, and Breonna Taylor's family came together Tuesday for a press conference to announce the largest wrongful death settlement in Louisville history and several police reforms for the local department. 

The city of Louisville will be paying the family $12 million dollars after Taylor was shot...
News video: Louisville settles the wrongful death lawsuit of Breonna Taylor

 The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's family. The mayor is expected to announce the multi-million dollar settlement later today.

Settlement Reached Between Louisville & Breonna Taylor's Family [Video]

Settlement Reached Between Louisville & Breonna Taylor's Family

CBS4's Jericka Duncan reports on the police reforms that stem from the settlement.

Louisville To Pay $12 Million To Breonna Taylor's Family, Reform Police Practices [Video]

Louisville To Pay $12 Million To Breonna Taylor's Family, Reform Police Practices

Six months after emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her home, the city of Louisville has agreed to a major settlement with Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death' [Video]

Louisville mayor 'deeply sorry for Breonna's death'

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death..

Louisville will pay huge settlement to Breonna Taylor's family, promises police reforms

 Louisville Metro Government will pay out millions of dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor and will implement a series of police reforms to settle a wrongful...
Breonna Taylor's Family Reaches $12 Million Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

 Breonna Taylor's family continues to seek justice for their daughter. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the Taylor family and their attorneys...
Black Lives Matter: Louisville to pay US$12 million to Breonna Taylor's family, reform police

Black Lives Matter: Louisville to pay US$12 million to Breonna Taylor's family, reform police The city of Louisville will pay US$12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's...
