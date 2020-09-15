Louisville Settles Historic $12M Lawsuit With Breonna Taylor's Family
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Watch VideoThe Mayor of Louisville, and Breonna Taylor's family came together Tuesday for a press conference to announce the largest wrongful death settlement in Louisville history and several police reforms for the local department.
The city of Louisville will be paying the family $12 million dollars after Taylor was shot...
Breonna Taylor's family continues to seek justice for their daughter. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the Taylor family and their attorneys... E! Online Also reported by •SOHH •TMZ.com •CBS News