Louisville Settles Historic $12M Lawsuit With Breonna Taylor's Family Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Watch VideoThe Mayor of Louisville, and Breonna Taylor's family came together Tuesday for a press conference to announce the largest wrongful death settlement in Louisville history and several police reforms for the local department.



The city of Louisville will be paying the family $12 million dollars after Taylor was shot


