'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens with historic floods in US

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens with historic floods in USHeavy rain and pounding surf driven by Hurricane Sally hit the Florida and Alabama coasts on Tuesday as forecasters expected the slow-moving storm to dump continuous deluges before and after landfall, possibly triggering dangerous,...
Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast [Video]

Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast

[NFA] The slow-moving storm threatened low-laying areas with up to two feet of rain and nine-foot storm surges. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

