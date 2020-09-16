|
'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens with historic floods in US
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Heavy rain and pounding surf driven by Hurricane Sally hit the Florida and Alabama coasts on Tuesday as forecasters expected the slow-moving storm to dump continuous deluges before and after landfall, possibly triggering dangerous,...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Before COVID, the number of uninsured Americans grew by 2.3 million under Trump, analysis findsAn analysis of Census data finds hundreds of thousands became uninsured in key battlegrounds including Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Ohio.
USATODAY.com
What it takes to win in Florida this NovemberFlorida is shaping up to be a crucial battleground state in the 2020 race. CBS News Director of Elections & Surveys Anthony Salvanto spoke to Elaine Quijano..
CBS News
Derek Jeter punts Tom Brady by putting Florida mansion up for saleThe 30,000-square foot estate overlooking Tampa Bay that Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has been renting to Tom Brady is now officially on the market.
USATODAY.com
Biden makes his first visit to Florida as Democratic nominee"I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote," Biden told reporters on Monday.
CBS News
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
Hurricane Sally Is a Slow-Moving Threat. Climate Change Might Be Why.Forecasters warn of storm surges and devastating floods from Sally, which is unleashing a deluge in Mississippi and Alabama. Scientists say climate change..
NYTimes.com
Waves rise as Hurricane Sally nears Alabama coastWaves are pounding the shore in Mobile County, Alabama, as Hurricane Sally crawls toward the northern Gulf Coast. (Sept. 15)
USATODAY.com
Google Fiber to offer 2 Gig internet for $100 a month starting this yearGoogle Fiber will double the maximum internet speed offered to its customers starting later this year from 1 Gbps to 2 Gbps, the company announced this week. The..
The Verge
Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
Tweets about this