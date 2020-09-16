Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UAE And Bahrain Start A New Chapter In Arab-Israeli Ties – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
UAE And Bahrain Start A New Chapter In Arab-Israeli Ties – AnalysisIn what seemed like a re-enactment of ceremonies that have come before, nearly 1,000 people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday to watch Arab and Israeli leaders sign landmark normalization accords. In addition to the promise of a new page in Jewish-Arab relations, the event generated photo-ops that President...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump

Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump 01:41

 The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord [Video]

US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord

The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published

Tweets about this