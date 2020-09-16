Global  
 

Bob Woodward book: Trump staff 'shocked' by his behaviour behind the scenes

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Bob Woodward book: Trump staff 'shocked' by his behaviour behind the scenesAbout halfway through Watergate journalist Bob Woodward's new book on Donald Trump, there is a telling quote from the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner."In the beginning, 20 per cent of the people we had thought Trump was saving...
Trump claims he "up-played" coronavirus

 The president previously told the Washington Post's Bob Woodward he "always wanted to play it down."
CBS News

Bob Woodward shares details about conversations with President Trump

 Journalist Bob Woodward joins "CBS This Morning" with new revelations about his conversations with President Trump on race relations, foreign policy and the..
CBS News

Coronavirus: Trump freaked out over sneeze in April, new Bob Woodward tape reveals

 President Donald Trump freaked out over a sneeze in April, a new tape from “Rage” author Bob Woodward revealed Monday. The legendary Watergate journalist..
WorldNews

Hurricane Sally's movement, Woodward's new Book, an Apple event: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Hurricane Sally weakens slightly, will re-strengthen later Tuesday, Bob Woodward's new Trump book titled 'Rage,' is out and more news to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts

Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts

Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations. The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign. Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Coronavirus: Trump denies downplaying severity of virus

 The president said in an interview earlier this year he minimised the virus's severity to avoid panic.
BBC News

In Denying Minimizing Threat of Virus, Trump Again Downplays Pandemic

 President Trump presented a view of the pandemic radically at odds with the view of public health officials, insisting again that the virus would disappear on..
NYTimes.com

'Herd mentality': Trump again asserts coronavirus will just 'disappear'

 Doctors believe 60% to 80% of the population needs natural antibodies, or to be vaccinated, to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Iran says Bahrain partner to 'crimes' of Israel after deal

 Iran said Saturday that Bahrain is now partner to the "crimes" of Israel after the two announced a deal to normalise relations after decades of animosity. US..
WorldNews

Representative Ro Khanna on "The Takeout" — 5/8/20

 Congressman Ro Khanna joins Major to talk about a whistleblower complaint about Jared Kushner, California's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joe Biden's..
CBS News

'Simpsons' Star Harry Shearer Would Love Trump's Disapproval on Spoof Album

 Harry Shearer is definitely trying to poke the bear that is Donald Trump with a hilarious spoof album that's got the President singing show tunes ... and kissing..
TMZ.com
On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight

On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight

An El Al Boeing 737 carrying senior U.S. and Israeli aides made aviation history by cutting straight over Saudi territory en route to Abu Dhabi on Monday for normalisation talks. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Alexander Vindman: Trump Is Putin’s ‘Useful Idiot’

 Shortly after midnight on June 17, 1972, an unusually attentive security guard named Frank Wills discovered an unlocked door in the garage of the Watergate..
WorldNews

Why did President Trump speak to Bob Woodward?

 For “Rage,” the president sat for 18 interviews with the Watergate journalist over the course of months and knew he was being recorded
CBS News

For a President Who ‘Needs to Touch the Flame,’ Bob Woodward Was Irresistible

 President Trump gave 18 interviews to the famed Watergate journalist, gambling that he could control the narrative. Instead, he undermined himself shortly before..
NYTimes.com

Keller @ Large: Should Bob Woodward Have Reported On President Trump's Coronavirus Comments Earlier?

Keller @ Large: Should Bob Woodward Have Reported On President Trump's Coronavirus Comments Earlier?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:11Published
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally

NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally

President Donald Trump’s campaign staff kicked out a New York Times reporter after she noted on social media that many of his supporters were not wearing masks.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published

Woodward Suggests Trump Suffers From Psychotic Disorder

 The Washington Post writer and editor Bob Woodward suggested President Donald Trump  suffers from a psychotic disorder, telling on CNN on Tuesday he did not...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS News

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

 The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's...
CBS News

Impact of Bob Woodward's recordings of President Trump

 We are hearing more from those nine hours of taped conversations between veteran reporter Bob Woodward and President Trump. CBSN political contributor and AP...
CBS News Also reported by •NPR

