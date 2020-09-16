Global  
 

Biden outlines coronavirus vaccine plan

Japan Today Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump's charge that he is spreading fear about the safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine, urging Trump to…
'I don't trust Donald Trump': Joe Biden outlines coronavirus vaccine plan

 Health experts have expressed concern that not enough Americans will volunteer to take an approved coronavirus vaccine.
Biden outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

 "Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump," Biden said. "At this moment, the American people can’t either."
