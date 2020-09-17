Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Security Concerns High On New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga’s List Of Priorities – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Security Concerns High On New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga’s List Of Priorities – AnalysisJapan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga inherits from his predecessor Abe Shinzo a country facing numerous challenges, including the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), economic performance, social issues, and security concerns. Suga is well prepared for this challenging landscape.

The 71-year-old, a long-time Abe loyalist, is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News 01:49

 Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named. Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health. Suga used to be Abe's right hand man and he worked his way up in the party. PM Narendra Modi welcomed the new Prime Minister on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM [Video]

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM

Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
Yoshihide Suga confirmed as Japan's new PM, eyes continuity [Video]

Yoshihide Suga confirmed as Japan's new PM, eyes continuity

The 71-year-old replaces longtime ally Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of his health.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Cheers and flowers as Abe leaves office [Video]

Cheers and flowers as Abe leaves office

Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet resigned on Wednesday clearing the way for Yoshihide Suga to take over as successor, ahead of Suga's election as Japan's new prime..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this