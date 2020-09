You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Assaults on police up by 21% during lockdown



Police forces across the UK have recorded a 21% increase in assaults onofficers over the lockdown period. Figures gathered by the PA news agency from31 forces show that 7,863 assaults were recorded.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago Dramatic scenes in Hong Kong as plainclothes police arrest pro-democracy protesters



Plainclothes police officers today (September 6th) arrested several pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Footage showed the officers pinning the protesters to the middle of road in Mongkok and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:33 Published 1 week ago New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police



There's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this