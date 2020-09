Trudeau government hasn't started planting 2 billion trees promised in 2019 campaign Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

While on the campaign trail a year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that a re-elected Liberal government would plant two billion trees over the next 10 years. So far, none of those trees have gone in the ground. 👓 View full article

