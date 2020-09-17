Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barbados Intends To Remove The Queen As Head Of State

Eurasia Review Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Barbados Intends To Remove The Queen As Head Of StateBarbados has announced its intention to remove the Queen as its head of state and become a republic by November 2021.

A speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley quoted the Caribbean island nation's first premier Errol Barrow's warning against 'loitering on colonial premises'.

Buckingham Palace has said Barbados'...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State

Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State 00:56

 Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barbados moves to become a republic [Video]

Barbados moves to become a republic

The Caribbean island currently has the Queen as head of state, but could soon move to an elected head of state.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:27Published
Barbados to remove Queen as head of state [Video]

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Barbados will drop the Queen as its head of state next year, government announces

 Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic by next year, its government has announced, making it the first country to...
CTV News

Barbados removes the Queen as head of state to 'leave its colonial past behind'

Barbados removes the Queen as head of state to 'leave its colonial past behind' Barbados has announced it will be removing the Queen as its head of state to become a republic by November 2021.According to the Daily Mail, Prime Minister Mia...
New Zealand Herald

Barbados revives plan to remove Queen as head of state and become a republic

Barbados revives plan to remove Queen as head of state and become a republic The Caribbean island’s leader says its people want a ‘Barbadian head of state’ and aim to achieve the goal by November 2021 Barbados has announced its...
WorldNews


Tweets about this