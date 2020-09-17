Barbados Intends To Remove The Queen As Head Of State Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Barbados has announced its intention to remove the Queen as its head of state and become a republic by November 2021.



A speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley quoted the Caribbean island nation's first premier Errol Barrow's warning against 'loitering on colonial premises'.



Buckingham Palace has said Barbados'... Barbados has announced its intention to remove the Queen as its head of state and become a republic by November 2021.A speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley quoted the Caribbean island nation's first premier Errol Barrow's warning against 'loitering on colonial premises'.Buckingham Palace has said Barbados' 👓 View full article

