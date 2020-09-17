Global  
 

Kim Jong Un's fawning letters to Donald Trump revealed in Bob Woodward book

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
New details have emerged about the rollercoaster relationship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, including what the pair said to each other behind the scenes as their diplomatic summit in Hanoi...
