Alexei Navalny team says nerve agent Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his team said on Thursday.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.
Volunteers linked to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's team were taken ill on Tuesday. According to CNN, their 'Coalition Novosibirsk 2020' office was attacked with an unknown substance. Two..