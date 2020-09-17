Global  
 

Alexei Navalny team says nerve agent Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room

Zee News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his team said on Thursday.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia

Navalny back on Instagram, plans return to Russia 01:17

 Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently after being poisoned in Siberia last month. Emer McCarthy reports.

