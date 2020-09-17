Alexei Navalny team says nerve agent Novichok was found on water bottle in hotel room Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his team said on Thursday.


