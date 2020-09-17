|
A feast of Labour Party appointments to citizenship and visa boards
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Individuals close to the Labour Party and the government have secured seats on boards that monitor and evaluate visa, residency and citizenship applications. Information published in the Government Gazette this week features a long list of familiar names sitting on the board of the Malta Individual Investment Programme Agency, also known as the cash for […] More
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this