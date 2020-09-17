News24.com | Covid-19 wrap | Global coronavirus cases surpass 30 million - Reuters tally
Thursday, 17 September 2020 (
2 days ago) Global coronavirus cases exceeded 30 million, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, 96,424 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 52 lakh. 1,174 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from across the country. While the total tally stands at 5,214,677, active cases are 1,017,754 and the...
Covid-19: India records 96,424 cases in 24 hours, global tally soars past 30 million mark | Oneindia 01:37
