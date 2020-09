Why Is Fox News Protecting George Soros? – OpEd Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

On September 16, Newt Gingrich was cut off the air on a Fox News show, “Outnumbered,” for merely mentioning the role that George Soros is playing in fomenting the anti-cop agenda of the left.



Here is what he said.



· “The number one problem in almost all these cities [where riots have taken place] is George... On September 16, Newt Gingrich was cut off the air on a Fox News show, “Outnumbered,” for merely mentioning the role that George Soros is playing in fomenting the anti-cop agenda of the left.Here is what he said.· “The number one problem in almost all these cities [where riots have taken place] is George 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this