In Controversial Speech AG Barr Criticizes His Own DOJ Prosecutors Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Watch VideoIn a wide-ranging speech Wednesday night at a conservative college in Michigan, Attorney General William Barr questioned the motives of Black Lives Matter, compared federal prosecutors to preschoolers and mentioned a national lockdown from COVID-19 in the same breath as slavery.



BARR: "You know, putting a national... Watch VideoIn a wide-ranging speech Wednesday night at a conservative college in Michigan, Attorney General William Barr questioned the motives of Black Lives Matter, compared federal prosecutors to preschoolers and mentioned a national lockdown from COVID-19 in the same breath as slavery.BARR: "You know, putting a national 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this