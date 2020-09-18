World's largest fish are females

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gigantic whale shark cruises around delighted photographers in Mexico



Whale sharks are the largest of all sharks, and the largest species of fish in the world. They can reach an incredible length of 18m (55 feet) and an estimated weight of almost 45,000kg (100,000lbs)... Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:22 Published 6 days ago Sea lion baby can't resist closely investigating the camera on his beach



Galapagos Islands are home to some of the most diverse and fascinating creatures on the planet. Once called "Hell on earth" due to its harsh weather and unforgiving terrain, it is home to an abundance.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago Rescued Elephant Seal pup enjoys a nice scratch



Believe it or not, this huge Elephant Seal is only a pup, at not even two months of age. It was found in a port, most likely not long after it was weaned; malnourished and hypothermic, it had to be.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:32 Published on July 31, 2020

