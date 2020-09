Nova Scotia First Nation launches lobster fleet amid tension on the water Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Exactly 21 years after the Supreme Court of Canada affirmed the right of Indigenous groups in Eastern Canada to hunt and fish for a moderate livelihood, a First Nation in Nova Scotia held a boisterous ceremony Thursday to issue five lobster licences to their own members. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nova Scotia Lights Up Blue In Tribute To Dead



Operation Bluenose saw dozens of iconic East Cost landmarks light up blue as a way to mourn first responders, military members and citizens who've died in 2020. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:14 Published on July 29, 2020

Tweets about this