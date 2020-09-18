Global  
 

Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses President Trump Of Sexual Assault

Newsy Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses President Trump Of Sexual AssaultWatch VideoAnother woman has accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault.

Former model Amy Dorris told The Guardian Donald Trump forcibly kissed her and groped her in 1997 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. She was 24-years-old at the time. She said she's speaking up now to be a good role model to her kids.

President...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris 01:01

 Speaking to ‘The Guardian,’ Dorris revealed that the alleged assault took place during the 1997 U.S. Open.

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video [Video]

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24. Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 07:53Published
In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom [Video]

In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom

As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published

