Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses President Trump Of Sexual Assault Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAnother woman has accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault.



Former model Amy Dorris told The Guardian Donald Trump forcibly kissed her and groped her in 1997 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. She was 24-years-old at the time. She said she's speaking up now to be a good role model to her kids.



