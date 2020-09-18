New COVID-19 cases in Ontario surge past 400 for first time in 15 weeks
Friday, 18 September 2020 (
23 minutes ago) Ontario is reporting a significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, recording more than 400 infections for the first time in more than 15 weeks.
