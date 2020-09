‘Velvet Populism’ Ends Decade-Long Discussion Of The Madrid Principles – OpEd Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Recently, those observing the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict witnessed another brick falling from the already shattered peace process. At the end of August, Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the Prime Minster of the Republic Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, participated in publicized military training in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan;... Recently, those observing the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict witnessed another brick falling from the already shattered peace process. At the end of August, Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the Prime Minster of the Republic Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, participated in publicized military training in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan; 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this