You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hamilton County is already prepping for COVID-19 vaccine distribution



Hamilton County Public Health officials will spend September picking distribution points, securing storage and planning possible drive-through immunization sites for a COVID-19 vaccine that doesn’t.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:23 Published 2 days ago HHS Spokesman Heads For Two-Month Leave After Bizarre Facebook Rant



The Department of Health and Human Services' top spokesman is taking a two-month leave of absence from his post. CNN reports the move comes a day after Michael Caputo apologized for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago Scientists predict that COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus - but not yet



A new review published in Frontiers in Public Health suggests that COVID-19, the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, will likely become seasonal in countries with temperate climates, but only when.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this