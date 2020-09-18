Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: London cancels New Year's Eve celebrations

New Zealand Herald Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: London cancels New Year's Eve celebrationsWhile many will be happy to put 2020 behind them, there will be no fireworks and no fanfare as we enter 2021 - at least not in London.London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced the iconic fireworks display and New Year's Eve celebrations...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled 00:44

 London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display will not take place this yearbecause of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s mayor has confirmed. SadiqKhan said instead that he was working on doing something that “people canenjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV”.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sadiq Khan Sadiq Khan British Labour politician, Mayor of London

Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled [Video]

Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can enjoy from home. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published

Coronavirus: London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says "we simply can't afford to have numbers of people congregating".
BBC News
Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system [Video]

Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed concern over the government’s current testing system. Speaking at an event at Wimbledon, the mayor said that the government needs to “at last get a grip over testing”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Sadiq Khan concerned by Government's testing programme [Video]

Sadiq Khan concerned by Government's testing programme

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or Cardiff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

New Year's Eve New Year's Eve Holiday celebrated on 31 December


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Who Is Behind the Judge Who Is Trying Julian Assange?

 Emma Arbuthnot is the chief judge who conducted the trial for the extradition of Julian Assange in London to the USA, where a 175 year prison sentence awaits him..
WorldNews

End of the runway? Fashion world mulls post-COVID future

 LONDON (AP) — It’s the September fashion week season, and in any other year London would be abuzz with fashionistas zipping across town in Mercedes Benzes,..
WorldNews
Peta protesters target London Fashion Week [Video]

Peta protesters target London Fashion Week

Supporters of the animal welfare organisation Peta have demonstrated outsideSomerset House in central London, protesting against the killing of animals tomake shoes and bags, at London Fashion Week. It comes as the charity claimsthat conservation experts warn that the trade in exotic skins risks fuellingthe spread of diseases like Covid-19. British brands such as Mulberry,Victoria Beckham, and Vivienne Westwood are all free from exotic skins, whilea few labels, such as Burberry, continue to use them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

