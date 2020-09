Stephen F. Cohen, Influential Historian of Russia, Dies at 81 Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

He chronicled Stalin’s tyrannies and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and he was an enthusiastic admirer of Mikhail Gorbachev. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Oz Ikenberry "Stephen F. Cohen, Influential Historian of Russia, Dies at 81" by Robert D. McFadden via NYT https://t.co/hKU4Jjktl5 6 minutes ago Renato Toffanin "Stephen F. Cohen, Influential Historian of Russia, Dies at 81" BY ROBERT D. MCFADDEN via NYT #Books… https://t.co/dGee3Kinfj 9 minutes ago #Girlpower "Stephen Cohen, Influential Historian of Russia, Dies at 81" by BY ROBERT D. MCFADDEN via NYT… https://t.co/zgJAOl0A0N 13 minutes ago