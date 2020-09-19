|
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The US Supreme Court has confirmed that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.
The second-ever woman to be nominated to the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg championed liberal causes and feminist issues throughout her legal career.
She also battled cancer on and off since 1999, most...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this