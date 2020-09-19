Global  
 

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Eurasia Review Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87The US Supreme Court has confirmed that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The second-ever woman to be nominated to the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg championed liberal causes and feminist issues throughout her legal career.

She also battled cancer on and off since 1999, most...
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87 01:57

 Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader GInsburg has died at age 87. Ginsburg is most noted for her lifelong fight for equality for women.

