US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

The US Supreme Court has confirmed that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.



The second-ever woman to be nominated to the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg championed liberal causes and feminist issues throughout her legal career.



