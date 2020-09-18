Pelosi Says She Attended Mass In San Francisco Church, Despite City Health Order Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

By Matt Hadro



After San Francisco’s archbishop called on the city to reopen churches for indoor Masses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he should listen to the “science,” but admitted she had recently attended a church service in the city, possibly in violation of public health orders.



