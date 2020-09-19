Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Watch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.



Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She was one of the four liberal members of the court.



Ginsburg will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in a... Watch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She was one of the four liberal members of the court.Ginsburg will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in a 👓 View full article

