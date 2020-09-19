|
|
|
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.
Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She was one of the four liberal members of the court.
Ginsburg will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in a...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|