Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Newsy Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87Watch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She was one of the four liberal members of the court.

Ginsburg will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer 02:23

 Longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sacramento Attorney Who Argued In Supreme Court Remembers Justice Ginsburg [Video]

Sacramento Attorney Who Argued In Supreme Court Remembers Justice Ginsburg

Attorney Mark Reichel says arguing in the Supreme Court in front of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the opportunity of a lifetime.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:31Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At Age 87 [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At Age 87

Ginsburg, a native of Brooklyn, passed away following a long battle with cancer. She was known for stanch support of women's rights and for being a power voice in the High Court's liberal wing. WLNY..

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:01Published
Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate [Video]

Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks about the implications Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has on the Supreme Court.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Catholics respond after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

 Denver Newsroom, Sep 18, 2020 / 06:55 pm (CNA).-   Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served on the court for more than 27 years, died of...
CNA Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphNPRFOXNews.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87

 Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader GInsburg has died at age 87. Ginsburg is most noted for her lifelong fight for equality for women.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNPR

Political Luminaries From Both Sides Of The Aisle React To Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being felt on both sides of the political aisle.
CBS 2


Tweets about this

skileyman21

stepman Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says Kavanaugh helped boost number of female law clerks on court https://t.co/fdse8G4ORD 1 second ago

_toddybynature

NOT THE FAYAAADE RT @Phil_Lewis_: There are a couple hundred people outside of the Supreme Court tonight, holding a silent memorial for the late Supreme Cou… 1 second ago

_kwybxz

BKB 🔋❤💚 RT @latimes: The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just 46 days before the election, could thrust the Supreme Court to the spotlight in… 2 seconds ago

marcia65

marcia RT @HKrassenstein: America could not be the America we have now without Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In the next several w… 2 seconds ago

greenraynay

Dana Looper RT @QuickTake: "She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life." Trump reacts to the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's… 2 seconds ago

juliannangyn

julz RT @RockTheVote: Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a champion for equality & justice. The second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she was a trai… 2 seconds ago

NicolasEftaxias

Nicolas Eftaxias RT @Acosta: CNN: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died 2 seconds ago

Ytco41

FOREVER TRUMPER RT @cioccolanti: Ruth Ginsburg has died 45 days b4 US election. 45 is Trump’s number. This is a prophetic sign! It’s a repeat of the 2016 e… 2 seconds ago