Saudi VFX Producer Behind Taylor Swift’s Hit Videos Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

By Raffi Boghosian



Jumanah Shaheen is one of the first Saudi women to work in visual effects in Hollywood. Her most recent project was the music video to Taylor Swift’s new single “Cardigan.”



