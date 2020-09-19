Over 70 Protesters Face Federal Charges For Crimes Committed During Portland Anti-Police Riots – OpEd
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Despite Blue State governors and mayors either defending Black Lives Matter (BLM), Antifa (Anti-Fascist) or restricting their police departments’ response to civil unrest, Attorney General Bill Barr is utilizing the federal criminal justice system to arrest and prosecute rioters, arsonists, looters, and violent offenders
CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon. The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building. The PPB said a group began marching from a park to the federal facility around 8:45 p.m. local time. The city has been the scene of unrest over police...