Over 70 Protesters Face Federal Charges For Crimes Committed During Portland Anti-Police Riots – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Over 70 Protesters Face Federal Charges For Crimes Committed During Portland Anti-Police Riots – OpEdDespite Blue State governors and mayors either defending Black Lives Matter (BLM), Antifa (Anti-Fascist) or restricting their police departments’ response to civil unrest, Attorney General Bill Barr is utilizing the federal criminal justice system to arrest and prosecute rioters, arsonists, looters, and violent offenders

