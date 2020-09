3 Tropical Storms Formed In About 6 Hours Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThis year's record-setting Atlantic hurricane season isn't letting up. Three new storms formed in about six hours Friday evening.



This is only the second time National Hurricane Center forecasters have had to pull out the Greek alphabet for names. The last time that happened was 2005.



Tropical Storm Wilfred,... Watch VideoThis year's record-setting Atlantic hurricane season isn't letting up. Three new storms formed in about six hours Friday evening.This is only the second time National Hurricane Center forecasters have had to pull out the Greek alphabet for names. The last time that happened was 2005.Tropical Storm Wilfred, 👓 View full article