McConnell vows Senate vote on Trump's pick to fill Supreme Court seat after Ginsburg's death
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates.
A leading Democrat in the U.S. Senate came out in support of "packing" the U.S. Supreme Court and eliminating the Senate filibuster if Majority Leader Mitch... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CNA •MarketWatch