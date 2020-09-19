Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell vows Senate vote on Trump's pick to fill Supreme Court seat after Ginsburg's death

CBC.ca Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Sacramento Attorney Who Argued In Supreme Court Remembers Justice Ginsburg

Sacramento Attorney Who Argued In Supreme Court Remembers Justice Ginsburg 01:31

 Attorney Mark Reichel says arguing in the Supreme Court in front of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the opportunity of a lifetime.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that "there is no doubt" that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera [Video]

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

Justice Ginsburg was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court. She was a nominee of former President Bill Clinton.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Says Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Will Get a Vote in the Senate, Despite His Own Precedent

 Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, says that he will hold a vote on President Trump‘s nominee to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s seat on the...
Just Jared

Markey threatens to pack Supreme Court, abolish filibuster if Trump fills seat

 A leading Democrat in the U.S. Senate came out in support of "packing" the U.S. Supreme Court and eliminating the Senate filibuster if Majority Leader Mitch...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CNAMarketWatch

McConnell: Trump's Nominee To Replace Ginsburg Will Receive A Vote In The Senate

 The Senate majority leader released a statement expressing condolences for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and followed with a pledge to continue...
NPR


Tweets about this