You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Animal Crossing' helps put Nintendo on a roll



Nintendo says subscriber numbers for its Switch Online service are booming, in large part thanks to the success of family-friendly game 'Animal Crossing'. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 3 days ago 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch



The package is being released in honour of Mario's 35th anniversary. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Worst Things Mario Has Done



Nintendo’s mustachioed hero isn’t so noble as they’d like you to think! For this list, we’re looking at some of the most abhorrent and heinous things committed by Mario. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:23 Published on August 8, 2020

Tweets about this