Hundreds of thousands still without power in Hurricane Sally clean-up in US

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Hurricane Sally clean-up in USHundreds of thousands of people were still without power on Friday (US time) along the Alabama coast and the Florida Panhandle in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally as officials assessed millions of dollars in damage that included a...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida

Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida 01:27

 The remnants of Hurricane Sally dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia on Thursday, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power and others with ruined homes.

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

The racist church bombing that shocked the world

 In 1963, four young black girls were killed in a racist bomb attack at a church in Alabama.
BBC News

Henrietta Boggs, Southerner Who Spread Her Wings, Dies at 102

 Fleeing segregated Albama, she found revolution in Costa Rica and married its future president. She then pushed him to grant women and minorities the right to..
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Sally scrapes Alabama coastline

 Satellite images taken before and after Hurricane Sally passed over the Alabama coast shows damage to homes and seafront structures. (Sep. 18)
 
USATODAY.com

16th Street Baptist Church bombing victim seeking apology, compensation from Alabama

 The bombing of the church on Sept. 15, 1963 killed four little girls, including Sarah Collins Rudolph's sister, and left her blind in one eye.
 
USATODAY.com

Florida Panhandle Florida Panhandle Northwest region of florida

Hundreds of rescues in Sally's wake as cleanup begins

 Local authorities and the National Guard brought stranded people to safety. The risk of flooding from swollen rivers remains in the Florida Panhandle and..
CBS News
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally [Video]

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally

Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. Acrosssouthern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, homeowners and businesses begancleaning up and officials inspected bridges and highways for safety. Theclean-up begins a day after Sally rolled through with 105 mph winds, a surgeof seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 metres) of rain in many placesbefore it began to break up.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Sally leaves Gulf Coast with severe flooding; at least 2 dead

 Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mph winds, two and a half feet of rain and a surge of..
CBS News

After Hurricane Sally, a Waterlogged Gulf Coast Takes Stock

 The Florida Panhandle was hit with an unexpected intensity, and many were just beginning to reckon with the damage left behind.
NYTimes.com

